Kearsley Road, Highfield: Shots reportedly fired at Sheffield address prompting police probe & cordon

By Sarah Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 16:34 BST
A police cordon is currently in place on a Sheffield street this afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired at a house.

At 1.44am this morning (Monday, July 1, 2024), police responded to reports of a firearms discharge at Kearsley Road in the Highfield area of Sheffield.

At 1.44am this morning (Monday, July 1, 2024), police responded to reports of a firearms discharge at Kearsley Road in the Highfield area of Sheffield | Google/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “It is reported that two men approached a property on Kearsley Road at around 1.10am, and one man is alleged to have thrown a brick, and the other man to have discharged a firearm at the address.

“Some damage is believed to have been caused at the property, but no injuries have been reported.

“A scene is currently in place on Kearsley Road while officers conduct their work.”

Police were also called out to a shooting on nearby Lancing Road in February this year, when shots were reportedly fired at a property on the street.

Just as with this incident, no injuries were reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the Kearsley Road shooting is asked to please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police either online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 60 of July 1, 2024 when you get in touch.

