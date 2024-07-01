Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police cordon is currently in place on a Sheffield street this afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired at a house.

At 1.44am this morning (Monday, July 1, 2024), police responded to reports of a firearms discharge at Kearsley Road in the Highfield area of Sheffield.

At 1.44am this morning (Monday, July 1, 2024), police responded to reports of a firearms discharge at Kearsley Road in the Highfield area of Sheffield | Google/Adobe

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “It is reported that two men approached a property on Kearsley Road at around 1.10am, and one man is alleged to have thrown a brick, and the other man to have discharged a firearm at the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Police reveal details of five arrests in Sheffield - including one for gun offence

“Some damage is believed to have been caused at the property, but no injuries have been reported.

Read More Heatwave or wash-out: This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield this week

“A scene is currently in place on Kearsley Road while officers conduct their work.”

Police were also called out to a shooting on nearby Lancing Road in February this year, when shots were reportedly fired at a property on the street.

Read More Shooting report sparked huge police presence near Sheffield United stadium, South Yorkshire Police confirm

Just as with this incident, no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the Kearsley Road shooting is asked to please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police either online or by calling 101.