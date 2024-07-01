Heatwave or wash-out: This is what the weather will be like in Sheffield this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a four-day heatwave that saw Sheffield enjoy temperatures matching that of the Algarve last week, this is what you can expect the weather to be like in Sheffield this week.

July 1 to July 7 looks set to be a bit of a mixed bag with both blustery rain showers and spells of sunshine expected, according to the Met Office.

Following a morning of drizzle, the weather today is set to turn ‘drier and brighter through the afternoon but breezy with low cloud and some rain or drizzle persisting in places’. Maximum temperatures of 17 °C are forecast.