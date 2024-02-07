Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police cordon seen overnight near Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium was put in place after initial reports of a shooting, police have confirmed.

Lancing Road in Highfield was blocked off by emergency services shortly after the first reports came in at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police has confirmed this was prompted after reports of a firearms discharge into a home on the residential street.

Police have confirmed the cordon seen on Lancing Road overnight was initiated by a report of a shooting. No evidence of a firearms discharge has subsequently been found, however

Witnesses told The Star the road was still sealed off at 11.30pm, providing a photo taken from the scene at the time consisting off police tape, police cars and an ambulance on the street outside the Lancing Road car park.

Today, a Star reporter at the scene could see only one police vehicle left on Lancing Road, with no police tape to be seen.

South Yorkshire Police said they were "investigating reports of damage caused to the window of a residential property in the Highfield area", adding additional police officers would be in the area today conducting enquiries.

Subsequently, after questioning, the force confirmed the initial reports of a firearms discharge but said: "Following further enquiries today, we haven’t found any evidence of a viable firearms discharge in relation to this incident and enquiries remain ongoing." Locals on and around Lancing Road confirmed there had been rumours of a shooting in the community, but they too did not see, hear or know for certain what had happened. South Yorkshire Police's investigation into the reports are continuing and the force would like to hear from anyone who could help with the enquiries.