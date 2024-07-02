Police reveal details of five arrests in Sheffield - including one for gun offence
Officers for South Yorkshire Police arrested Keenan Turner, aged 20, of Cypress Avenue, Norton, Sheffield, on Thursday (June 27).
He was charged with two counts of burglary relating to alleged incidents at Grizedale Close, Sothall and Garden Walk, Beighton.
Turner was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on July 30.
Sami Ali, 24, of Sevenairs Road, Beighton, Sheffield, was charged with possession of a firearm and required ammunition on Friday (June 28).
He was remanded to custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court, also on on July 30.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (June 26) on suspicion of burglary from Ravenscroft Crescent, Richmond, and was later bailed.
Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of van theft and were both bailed. Police have not revealed where the offence took place.