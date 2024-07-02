Police reveal details of five arrests in Sheffield - including one for gun offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have shared details of five arrests made last week.

Officers for South Yorkshire Police arrested Keenan Turner, aged 20, of Cypress Avenue, Norton, Sheffield, on Thursday (June 27).

He was charged with two counts of burglary relating to alleged incidents at Grizedale Close, Sothall and Garden Walk, Beighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turner was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court on July 30.

Sami Ali, 24, of Sevenairs Road, Beighton, Sheffield, was charged with possession of a firearm and required ammunition on Friday (June 28).

Google

He was remanded to custody ahead of his appearance at Sheffield Crown Court, also on on July 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (June 26) on suspicion of burglary from Ravenscroft Crescent, Richmond, and was later bailed.