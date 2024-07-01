Man charged with multiple sex offences after girl, 14, allegedly sexually assaulted in Sheffield street
Ben Johnson, aged 36, of no fixed abode, has today (Monday, July 1, 2024) been charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and exposure, in connection with a reported sexual assault in Sheffield.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 3.50pm last Thursday (June 27, 2024), when it is reported that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted as she walked through the Tongue Gutter area in Parson Cross.
Tongue Gutter is a woodland path close to Deerlands Avenue, used regularly by people who live locally.
After being charged, Mr Johnson has been remanded in custody and is now due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.
In an appeal for information after the attack, South Yorkshire Police Inspector Alec Gibbons said: “The victim is receiving support from officers after what must have been a traumatic ordeal and we have put extra patrols in place in the local area.”
Anyone wishing to report a crime should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or via their online portal at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/