Shirecliffe Road: Two arrested after woman reportedly assaulted with bat & crowbar while in car with children

By Sarah Marshall
Published 28th May 2024, 14:37 BST
The woman suffered injuries to her head and nose during the incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Two people have been arrested following an incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood, in which a woman was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a crowbar while sat in her car with children.

The incident took place on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, at around 4.50pm yesterday afternoon (May 27), and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe at around 4.50pm yesterday afternoon (May 27), and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported a woman was approached by two people as she sat in her car.

“It is then reported that a man and a woman assaulted the woman with a baseball bat and crowbar.

“A car was also damaged and it is believed there were children in the car at the time of the incident.

“The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her head and nose.

“A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and affray.”

Video of the incident has been circulated online.

It also follows two mass brawls on Saturday (May 25), in which violence reportedly flared among large groups.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the Shirecliffe Road incident and has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist officers is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101.

You can contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote incident number 590 of May 27, 2024 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

