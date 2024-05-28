Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The woman suffered injuries to her head and nose during the incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Two people have been arrested following an incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood, in which a woman was allegedly assaulted with a baseball bat and a crowbar while sat in her car with children.

The incident took place on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, at around 4.50pm yesterday afternoon (May 27), and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place on Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe at around 4.50pm yesterday afternoon (May 27), and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported a woman was approached by two people as she sat in her car.

“It is then reported that a man and a woman assaulted the woman with a baseball bat and crowbar.

“A car was also damaged and it is believed there were children in the car at the time of the incident.

Read More Attercliffe Road brawl: No arrests over second group fight in Sheffield on Saturday

“The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries to her head and nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray and an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault, criminal damage and affray.”

Video of the incident has been circulated online.

Read More Woodbourn Road: Police issue update after mass street fight which saw 22 injured and 25 arrested

It also follows two mass brawls on Saturday (May 25), in which violence reportedly flared among large groups.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the Shirecliffe Road incident and has any information, dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist officers is asked to contact the force online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contact SYP online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us

Please quote incident number 590 of May 27, 2024 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.