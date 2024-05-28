Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new business is set to move in

Bosses have announced that a new retailer is set to move into a well known former Sheffield farm shop’s premises, following its closure last year.

Beeches of Walkley closed down on South Road, Walkey, late in 2023, after the original owners passed the business on to new owners earlier the same year.

One half of the former Beeches premises re-opened earlier this year under the name of South Bank, a new deli offering eat in or take out food.

But now a sign has appeared in the other half of the premises, announcing that a new discount retailer will be opened in the side of the building which was once home to a post office counter.

The new shop is described as Pound Bargains, and a banner across the front of the window, which is still whitewashed, describes it as ‘opening soon’.

A bargains shop is set to open in the former Beeches of Walkley deli and farm shop on South Road, Walkley. National World

Bosses say they will sell household goods, toiletries, DIY items, tools, electrical items, stationery and toys.

They also say they will sell bedding, rugs, hair accessories, kitchenware and will offer a key cutting service.

A company was set up under the name Pound Bargain Walkley Limited, at the same address, at the start of the year.

It is not known what will happen to the former Post Office counter which had been a feature of the shop previously.

Beeches had closed late in 2023, after it had been passed on to new owners the previous April by previous owner Chris Beech, who had set it up 14 years earlier as a deli and farm shop.

He left the site after he announced he was leaving the shop to concentrate on his other business, in Ranmoor.

Mr Beech gave the business to Sirfraz Hassan and Dula Bibi, with the couple taking over just a few days before the date it was feared that the shop could close.

Mr Beech cited a number of reasons for leaving the shop, including Sheffield Council’s controversial ‘active travel zone’ in Crookes and Walkley, which involved roads being blocked off, which he said played a huge part.

