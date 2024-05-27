Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Videos shared online showed dozens of people in the street as the incident unfolded.

Police have issued an update following a mass brawl on Saturday afternoon (May 25).

25 people were arrested following a huge group fight involving dozens of men on Woodbourn Road.

Ten people were hospitalised, with two of those suffering critical injuries.

Videos shared online showed at least 100 people at the scene during the incident, while men with weapons attacked or chased one another in the road.

12 people were injured, including two who are reportedly fighting for their lives, in a mass brawl on Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at around 2.25pm on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Another clip shows two men lying in the street, with one of them waving down a police car as it arrives.

In total, 22 people were injured in the brawl on Saturday (May 25), which broke out at around 2.25pm.

Woodbourn Road was closed off by police, close to the junction with Worthing Road.

Police have given the update today (May 27) that all roads are now open, with a police presence remaining in the area in the coming days.

25 people have been arrested over a mass brawl on Woodborne Road in Sheffield on May 25 in which at least 10 people suffered serious injuries.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, South Yorkshire Police said: “Cottingham Street in Sheffield has now re-opened.

“Officers remain in the area around Woodbourn Road, but all roads are now open to traffic.”

South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area at the time with information or video footage to come forward.

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“If anyone has any concerns or questions please do stop and speak to officers, they are there to help you.”

Twenty-five people were arrested on suspicion of multiple violent disorder offences and are being questioned by police.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has any information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024.

Video, CCTV and dashcam footage can be submitted via [email protected]

If you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org