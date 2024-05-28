Attercliffe Road brawl: No arrests over second group fight in Sheffield on Saturday

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 28th May 2024, 10:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
There were two mass brawls in Sheffield on Saturday

A second mass brawl broke out on the streets of Sheffield on Saturday, it has emerged.

A number of weapons were recovered after a group fight broke out on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield at around 10.20pm on May 25. It came nine hours after a different serious mass bawl in Sheffield on Woodbourn Road.A number of weapons were recovered after a group fight broke out on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield at around 10.20pm on May 25. It came nine hours after a different serious mass bawl in Sheffield on Woodbourn Road.
A number of weapons were recovered after a group fight broke out on Attercliffe Road in Sheffield at around 10.20pm on May 25. It came nine hours after a different serious mass bawl in Sheffield on Woodbourn Road.

A serious incident involving dozens of people broke out on Woodbourn Road, Attercliffe, at around 2.25pm on Saturday, May 25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In that incident, 22 people were hospitalised and 25 arrests were made.

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

It has now emerged that a second mass brawl also broke out later that same day.

Videos of the second incident shared online show how dozens of armed men clashed at 10.20pm on Attercliffe Road, close to the junction with Shirland Lane.

There is no suggestion the two fights are connected. The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police to comment on this matter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the clips of the second incident, up to 50 men are seen attacking or jeering with weapons in hand. A number of police officers are seen in high-vis vests intervening.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported that a group of people were involved in a disturbance and one man was assaulted. Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

“Officers recovered a number of weapons at the scene and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online. Please quote incident number 1,026 of 25 May 2024 when you get in touch.”

Meanwhile, the force say no one has yet been charged over the brawl on Woodbourn Road.

Related topics:SheffieldPeopleSouth Yorkshire PolicePoliceHospitalEmergency services