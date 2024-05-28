Attercliffe Road brawl: No arrests over second group fight in Sheffield on Saturday
and live on Freeview channel 276
A second mass brawl broke out on the streets of Sheffield on Saturday, it has emerged.
A serious incident involving dozens of people broke out on Woodbourn Road, Attercliffe, at around 2.25pm on Saturday, May 25.
In that incident, 22 people were hospitalised and 25 arrests were made.
Videos of the second incident shared online show how dozens of armed men clashed at 10.20pm on Attercliffe Road, close to the junction with Shirland Lane.
There is no suggestion the two fights are connected. The Star has asked South Yorkshire Police to comment on this matter.
In the clips of the second incident, up to 50 men are seen attacking or jeering with weapons in hand. A number of police officers are seen in high-vis vests intervening.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “It is reported that a group of people were involved in a disturbance and one man was assaulted. Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.
“Officers recovered a number of weapons at the scene and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident.
“Anyone with information can contact police via 101 or online. Please quote incident number 1,026 of 25 May 2024 when you get in touch.”