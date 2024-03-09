Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Yorkshire Police have launched investigations into two reported stabbings in Sheffield on Saturday.

A 24-year-old man has died after being found with multiple stab wounds in the Ponderosa Park in Netherthorpe. In a separate incident, a man in his 20s was hospitalised after a reported stabbing on West Street in the early hours.

Here is what we know so far.

Are the incidents linked?

We will get the big question out of the way. South Yorkshire Police have stated they are not treating the incidents as linked.

What has happened in Netherthorpe?

South Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man died in The Ponderosa park near Sheffield University.

The Ponderosa Park in Sheffield.

Officers were called to the scene at 4.35am, after a man had been found with multiple stab wounds. He sadly died at the scene, despite the best efforts of police and paramedics.

No formal identification of the man has taken place, but his family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

No arrests have been made.

What has happened on West Street?

A 26-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after suffering multiple stab wounds in an attack on West Street, police told The Star.

Police set up a cordon on West Street between Rockingham Street and Carver Street - it has since been lifted.

Two teenagers, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicious of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public place. They remain in police custody at this time.

Two knives were also located and recovered near to the scene.

The police cordon on West Street has been lifted and traffic is passing by normally. A small cordon at Pounds Park remains in place.

Police appeals for information

Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents, or may hold information which may help investigators, is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

Call 101 quoting the relevant incident numbers - 170 of March 9, 2024 for the Ponderosa investigation, or, 141 of March 9, 2024 for the West Street investigation.