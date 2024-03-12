Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 24-year-old man in Ponderosa Park, Sheffield.

Sacad Ali was fatally stabbed in the park in Netherthorpe on Saturday (March 9).

Emergency services were called at 4.35am, but despite officers and paramedics providing medical attention and CPR, Sacad tragically died.

Sacad Ali was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, the Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "We understand news of Sacad's death will have caused understandable concern and distress in the community, and we want people living in the area to be reassured that we are working relentlessly to find his killer.

"We have made a significant breakthrough by arresting two teenagers on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody."

The Ponderosa Park in Sheffield.

A scene which was put in place in the park and on the nearby Oxford Street has been lifted, but proactive and high-visibility patrols are being carried out by uniformed officers in the neighbourhood.

DCI Wood added: "We want to be able to get to the bottom of what happened so we can secure justice for Sacad's family, friends and loved ones.

"As part of our investigation, we have gathered witness statements, looked through hours of CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries, and I am now urging any members of the public with information to get in touch with us immediately."

You can submit information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which has been set up in wake of Sacad's death. You can access it by clicking here.

You can also contact police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of March 9, 2024, or submit information through the online portal.