The victim of the fatal stabbing in the Ponderosa Park in Sheffield has been named by police as 24-year-old Sacad Ali.

Emergency services were called to the park at 4.35am on Saturday, March 10, after a man had been found with multiple stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, the man, who has now been formally identified as Sacad Ali, sadly died.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "This was a truly horrific murder that has cut short the life of a young man.

Sacad Ali, 24, was fatally stabbed in the Ponderosa park in Sheffield on Saturday, March 9.

"An investigation has been launched and our team are working hard to piece together the circumstances leading up to this tragedy and to find the people responsible for the death of Sacad."

Sacad's family have been informed of his death and are being supported by officers. They have asked for the privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

A scene remains in place at The Ponderosa and on the nearby Oxford Street as police conduct further enquiries.

DCI Wood continued: "I want to urge any members of the public with information that may help us with our investigation to please get in touch.

"Even the smallest bit of information could prove incredibly important to help progress our enquiries."

Additional police patrols will be noticeable in the area whilst officers continue to investigate. DCI Wood encouraged anyone with concerns to speak with the officers in the area.

He added: "I also wish to extend my condolences to Sacad's family and friends. My thoughts go out to them at this heartbreaking time and I want to assure them that we are working round the clock to secure justice for his loved ones."

Anyone with information which could assist the police in the investigation is urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 170 of March 9, 2024.

You can also do it via the online portal, accessible here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/