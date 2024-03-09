Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a stabbing in Sheffield city centre on Saturday morning.

South Yorkshire Police officers were called to West Street at around 3.22am and, upon arrival, found a 26-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed to hospital in an ambulance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teenage boys aged 17 and 18 have been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in public place. They remain in police custody at this time.

Two knives were also found and recovered near the scene.

A small cordon remains in place near Pounds Park in the city centre, previous cordons on West Street, between Rockingham Street and Carver Street, have since been lifted.

Police cordoned off West Street shortly after receiving reports of a stabbing on Saturday morning. It has since reopened.

This latest report comes after the launch of a murder investigation in Netherthorpe on Saturday morning, following the death of a 24-year-old man who was found with multiple stab wounds.

South Yorkshire Police have said the two incidents are not being treated as linked at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed the incident on West Street, or holds information which could help officers, is urged to contact the force on 101 quoting incident number 141 of March 9, 2024.