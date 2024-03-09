Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 24-year-old man in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Netherthorpe, after a man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene. Although no formal identification has taken place, the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The Ponderosa Park in Sheffield.

A scene remains at the Ponderosa Park this morning and increased patrols will be present throughout the day.

Anyone with information which could help investigators, or who witnessed the incident, are urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 170 of March 9, 2024.