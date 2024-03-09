Murder investigation launched in Sheffield as man, 24, found with multiple stab wounds near university
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 24-year-old man in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
Emergency services were called to the Ponderosa Park, near Oxford Street in Netherthorpe, after a man was found with multiple stab wounds.
Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene. Although no formal identification has taken place, the man's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
A scene remains at the Ponderosa Park this morning and increased patrols will be present throughout the day.
Anyone with information which could help investigators, or who witnessed the incident, are urged to contact the force by calling 101 and quoting incident number 170 of March 9, 2024.
You can also submit information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers who can be called on the freephone number 0800 555 111. You can also contact them online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.