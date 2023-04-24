Police were sent to search for the site of an ‘illegal rave’ which kept residents awake across city.

Officers were sent out after complaints were made about what residents believed to have been a rave in the early hours of Sunday, with some complaining about being unable to sleep because of the noise.

Reports were circulating on social media yesterday of what was described as ‘musical thudding’. People commenting on the matter have described the noise having started in the early hours of the morning.

Concerns were raised in various areas of the city including Stannington, Dungworth, Fulwood, Greystones, Walkley, Crookes and Hyde Park flats. Some residents described the noise as disturbing their pets.

Sheffield rave: Police were sent to search for the site of an ‘illegal rave’ which kept residents awake across Sheffield in the early hours of Sunday

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed the force is now investigating the noise, and revealed where it was thought to have been coming from.

They said in a statement: “During yesterday morning, Sunday, April 23, police received complaints about noise coming from an event thought to be in the Loxley area of Sheffield.

“Officers attended the area but were unable to identify the location of where the noise was coming from. The noise was believed to have stopped around 11am. Enquiries are ongoing. If anybody has any information about the event you can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 244 of 23 April.”

Similar complaints were made after an incident in February, when police believe two overnight raves kept people sleepless in the city back in February. At the time officers launched an investigation into a suspected loud rave which disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, with many left struggling to sleep across the city.

On that occasion, police believed that the noise came from two events in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas.

Sheffield City Council’s website states that if a loud noise happens a lot, goes on for a long time or interferes with normal activities, this is classed as a noise nuisance.