Furious Sheffield resident slams suspected rave which kept thousands awake overnight

A furious Sheffield resident has criticised the loud music and noise from a suspected rave which disturbed and kept thousands of people in the city awake overnight.

Police have launched an investigation into suspected loud rave which disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, with many left struggling to sleep across the city including Morgan Killick, of Greystones Road, Greystones, Sheffield.

Morgan said: “It was 4.28am when I started this message and I am completely wide awake. Why? Because of extreme loud music coming from the direction of the city centre, which is over a mile away from my house in Greystones.

"I am far from a light sleeper yet have been up since 3am when I was awakened by the instantly recognisable thudding of dance music. Not from nearby. it was coming from way off in the distance.

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation to track down the source of a suspected rave after residents from across Sheffield complained about loud music and noise across the city overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26.

“I have lived in the same house in Greystones for 15 years and despite having Ecclesall Road nearby, it is a pretty quiet area at night. I have certainly never known anything like this. Our house is double-glazed and well insulated yet the bass can be heard in every single room, even those at the back which face away from the city. There is no escape.”

Residents have complained about hearing the noise and music through the night and into the early hours from areas including: Greystones, Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall but the exact location of the suspected rave has not yet been pinpointed.

Complaints were submitted to police along with noise complaints to Sheffield City Council.

Morgan said: “It's been so loud here at times, you can sense vibration in the walls and feel the air moving. This is nothing like the noise you get from a house party and [it] has been going on for hours and hours.

"It surely has to be coming from a commercial operation that should know better. It worries me that it might happen on a regular basis if nothing is done.

"I'm all in favour of places for people to party all night if they want - I certainly enjoyed myself as a student here in the past. But whatever we heard last night or this morning was out of control and completely unacceptable from a resident’s perspective.”

Another stated that tens of thousands of people must have been affected by the music and noise and some felt it was still going on around 7.30am, on Sunday morning.

South Yorkshire Police has been investigating the matter after being inundated with complaints, and some people reported that they had been driving around to try and locate the source of the noise.

Sheffield City Council’s website states that if a loud noise happens a lot, goes on for a long time or interferes with normal activities, this is classed as a noise nuisance.