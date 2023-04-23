Reports across the city have been circulating on social media this morning of what has been described as a ‘musical thudding’ last night, and police have been called. People commenting on the matter have described the noise having started in the early hours of the morning.
Concerns have been raised in various areas of the city including Stannington, Dungworth, Fulwood, Greystones, Walkley and Crookes. and even Hyde Park Flats. Some residents described the noise as disturbing their pets.
One angry resident said he had phoned the police over the noise and they were aware of the problem. He believed it was coming from a derelict building in the west of the city.
One resident commented: “Anyone hear the rave outside? Just like what happened in Feb 25.”
Another added: “The rhythm of the drumbeat is even the same as last time.”
Another resident described a ‘boom booming’ which they said was ‘driving their puppy insane.”
One said: “Is there another Illegal Rave going on this side of Sheffield again overnight? I’ve been outside in my garden with my disabled hedgehogs since 12.45am, & all I’ve heard is the boom boom boom in the distance again, just like last time! It’s 4.02 am & it’s still going on! How anyone near this is sleeping, I’ve no idea?”
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.
Police believed two overnight raves kept people sleepless in Sheffield back in February. At the time South Yorkshire Police launched an investigation into a suspected loud rave which disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, with many left struggling to sleep across the city.
On that occasion, police believed that the noise came from two events in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas.
Sheffield City Council’s website states that if a loud noise happens a lot, goes on for a long time or interferes with normal activities, this is classed as a noise nuisance.
The council adds that unfortunately there is no immediate response available for dealing with reports of noise nuisance but advice and support can be offered depending on whether the noise is coming from a privately owned property, a council tenancy or a commercial property.