Concerns have been raised that Sheffield could have seen another ‘illegal rave’ last night.

Reports across the city have been circulating on social media this morning of what has been described as a ‘musical thudding’ last night, and police have been called. People commenting on the matter have described the noise having started in the early hours of the morning.

Concerns have been raised in various areas of the city including Stannington, Dungworth, Fulwood, Greystones, Walkley and Crookes. and even Hyde Park Flats. Some residents described the noise as disturbing their pets.

One angry resident said he had phoned the police over the noise and they were aware of the problem. He believed it was coming from a derelict building in the west of the city.

File picture shows police cars

One resident commented: “Anyone hear the rave outside? Just like what happened in Feb 25.”

Another added: “The rhythm of the drumbeat is even the same as last time.”

Another resident described a ‘boom booming’ which they said was ‘driving their puppy insane.”

One said: “Is there another Illegal Rave going on this side of Sheffield again overnight? I’ve been outside in my garden with my disabled hedgehogs since 12.45am, & all I’ve heard is the boom boom boom in the distance again, just like last time! It’s 4.02 am & it’s still going on! How anyone near this is sleeping, I’ve no idea?”

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for information.

On that occasion, police believed that the noise came from two events in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas.

Sheffield City Council’s website states that if a loud noise happens a lot, goes on for a long time or interferes with normal activities, this is classed as a noise nuisance.