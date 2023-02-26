Loud music and noise from a massive rave at an unknown location overnight between Saturday night, February 25, and Sunday morning, February 26, has been reported with disturbances across Sheffield affecting homes between Millhouses and Hillsborough and elsewhere.
Some of the areas where people have claimed to have been disturbed by the rave include: Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall but the exact location of the suspected rave has not yet been pinpointed.
One concerned resident said: “I don’t know whether to be impressed or annoyed. Keeping people awake since 1am and 2am and it is still going.”
Another stated that tens of thousands of people must have been affected by the music and noise and some felt it was still going on around 7.30am, on Sunday morning.
Resident Phil Johnson said he thought it was a car at the bottom of his street because it was so loud, and another resident, Gill Graham, said the music and noise had been ‘banging all night’.
Sian Thomas said, ‘Honestly, its kept half the city awake,’ and Mags Songhurst said, ‘Seems like it’s being heard over most of Sheffield.’
Anna Walsh said: “I’ve heard what’s like loud music on a car radio since 3am and it’s even louder now – is this what everyone is referring to as that’s a really loud rave if they are in the Peak District.”