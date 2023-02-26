Police have been informed about a suspected loud rave which has disturbed thousands of Sheffield people overnight with many left struggling to sleep.

Loud music and noise from a massive rave at an unknown location overnight between Saturday night, February 25, and Sunday morning, February 26, has been reported with disturbances across Sheffield affecting homes between Millhouses and Hillsborough and elsewhere.

Some of the areas where people have claimed to have been disturbed by the rave include: Millhouses, Heeley, Nether Edge, Loxley, Woodseats, Meersbrook, Totley, Wybourn, Crosspool, Crookes, Broomhill and Broomhall but the exact location of the suspected rave has not yet been pinpointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One concerned resident said: “I don’t know whether to be impressed or annoyed. Keeping people awake since 1am and 2am and it is still going.”

Police are investigating a suspected rave which disturbed thousands of people across Sheffield overnight between Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26.

Another stated that tens of thousands of people must have been affected by the music and noise and some felt it was still going on around 7.30am, on Sunday morning.

Resident Phil Johnson said he thought it was a car at the bottom of his street because it was so loud, and another resident, Gill Graham, said the music and noise had been ‘banging all night’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sian Thomas said, ‘Honestly, its kept half the city awake,’ and Mags Songhurst said, ‘Seems like it’s being heard over most of Sheffield.’