Police said 'ambition outweighed ability' and the car was damaged

Sheffield police officers chased the same car three times in 24 hours before the driver escaped on foot.

Officers in South Yorkshire Police 'Roads and Crime Unit' reported the individual ran off after abandoning a damaged black Ford Puma on Herries Road, following a chase that started in Parson Cross.

It was the third time they had attempted to stop the car in 24 hours, they said.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), South Yorkshire Police posted a photo and said: "RCU (Roads and Crime Unit) officers get behind this Puma which had previously failed to stop for officers. Off it goes again, this time ambition outweighs ability and they damage front tyres."

The driver remains outstanding and enquiries are ongoing, it added.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the Puma was issued with a warning for possession of a controlled drug after a 'small quantity of cannabis' was seized, police added.