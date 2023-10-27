Watch shocking video footage as yobs hurl fireworks at police in Doncaster street
The nights are getting darker, fireworks are on sale, and as Halloween and Bonfire Night approach, police are reminding communities that dangerous behaviour towards officers will not be tolerated.
This warning comes as members of the force’s off-road bike team were targeted with fireworks in Doncaster.
On Wednesday night (October 25), officers attended The Crescent, Woodlands, to recover a scooter reported stolen on October 9 and believed to have been used in crimes.
While in attendance, a group of yops started hurling fireworks towards the police. There were also people in the immediate vicinity.
A spokesman said: “Thankfully no one was injured, but one woman was screaming ‘stop it, my kids are in the garden’ and this is a reminder how innocent people, including our officers, can suffer significant life-threatening injuries from fireworks.”
Roads Policing Inspector Pete Heginbotham said: “It is appalling that officers who were simply doing their job were targeted in this way.
“Officers are humans, we have loved ones, and want to go home at the end of each shift, they should not face unnecessary danger in this way.
“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and we will work to bring those responsible before the courts.
“If you have information that can help us identify those responsible for Wednesday night's actions, please get in touch.”
If you have any information that can assist officers to identify those involved report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 818 of October 25, 2023.