Sheffield burglar wanted by police 'for months' over crime spree is tracked down and jailed
A 42-year-old Sheffield man has been sentenced for multiple burglary offences, committed during a four-month spree.
Glen Thackarey, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, appeared in Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 10, 2023, and was sentenced after pleading guilty to two dwelling burglaries and multiple commercial burglaries in Sheffield city centre.
The court heard how Thackarey broke into multiple locations between September 2022 and January 2023, stealing multiple parcels, a wallet and a Burberry purse worth £150.
Temporary Detective Sergeant Susan Fox, said: "Thackarey has been wanted by us for a number of months and I am pleased Thackarey has been in court and is now serving time behind bars.
"Burglary has a lasting impact on victims, and we hope this sentencing serves as justice for them."
Thackarey pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 15, 2023, but later admitted his offending at the beginning of his trial.
He was sentenced to three years behind bars during a hearing held at the same court on November 10, 2023.