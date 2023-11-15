"Burglary has a lasting impact on victims, and we hope this sentencing serves as justice for them"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 42-year-old Sheffield man has been sentenced for multiple burglary offences, committed during a four-month spree.

Glen Thackarey, of Eastern Avenue, Arbourthorne, Sheffield, appeared in Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 10, 2023, and was sentenced after pleading guilty to two dwelling burglaries and multiple commercial burglaries in Sheffield city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glen Thackarey, of Eastern Avenue, Sheffield, appeared in Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, November 10, 2023 and was sentenced after pleading guilty to two dwelling burglaries and multiple commercial burglaries in Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how Thackarey broke into multiple locations between September 2022 and January 2023, stealing multiple parcels, a wallet and a Burberry purse worth £150.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Susan Fox, said: "Thackarey has been wanted by us for a number of months and I am pleased Thackarey has been in court and is now serving time behind bars.

"Burglary has a lasting impact on victims, and we hope this sentencing serves as justice for them."

Thackarey pleaded not guilty at Sheffield Crown Court on August 15, 2023, but later admitted his offending at the beginning of his trial.