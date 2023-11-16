ASOS Barnsley: Fashion retail giant confirms tragic death of worker on shift at South Yorkshire warehouse
"Our thoughts are with the individual's friends and family."
A worker at a South Yorkshire warehouse suffered a fatal heart attack while at work on Monday.
Fashion retail giant ASOS confirmed how the man passed away while on shift at around 5am on November 13.
Despite the immediate action of first aiders using an on-site defibrillator and the arrival of paramedics, nothing could be done to save his life.
Police were reportedly on site until around 10am carrying out routine enquiries, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
An ASOS spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a colleague in our Houghton Main fulfilment centre on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest. Our thoughts are with the individual's friends and family, and we are offering support to their family and affected colleagues."
A member of staff contacted The Star with concerns about how the incident was reportedly handled, and was upset that the warehouse did not close down immediately, leaving staff to "get on with our work".
It is understood staff arriving from 6am for the day shift were reportedly told of a 'major incident' on-site and kept from entering until 7.30am. Several dozen staff affected by the tragedy were also reportedly allowed to head home with full pay.