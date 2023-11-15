Police confirm death of teenager, days after he was seriously injured in a car crash in Stannington, Sheffield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy has died, days after he suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Stannington.

South Yorkshire Police had previously said the youngster was in a critical condition after the collision on Myers Grove Lane, on Saturday night (November 11).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now the force has announced the death of the 17-year-old, sparking an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

Officers said in a statement today: "Following a serious collision in Sheffield last weekend (Saturday, November 11), we can confirm that a passenger of the car, a 17-year-old boy has since sadly died.

"We are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist officers with their investigation."

Police and other emergency services were sent to the scene at 11.13pm on Saturday, after they received reports of the collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended and three people who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital.

The statement added: "Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a passenger of the car, a 17-year-old boy, has since died.