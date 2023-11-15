Myers Grove Lane: Tragedy as 17-year-old boy dies after Sheffield late night car crash
Police confirm death of teenager, days after he was seriously injured in a car crash in Stannington, Sheffield
A teenage boy has died, days after he suffered serious injuries in a car crash in Stannington.
South Yorkshire Police had previously said the youngster was in a critical condition after the collision on Myers Grove Lane, on Saturday night (November 11).
But now the force has announced the death of the 17-year-old, sparking an appeal for witnesses to the incident.
Officers said in a statement today: "Following a serious collision in Sheffield last weekend (Saturday, November 11), we can confirm that a passenger of the car, a 17-year-old boy has since sadly died.
"We are now appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage or information to come forward and assist officers with their investigation."
Police and other emergency services were sent to the scene at 11.13pm on Saturday, after they received reports of the collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington.
Emergency services attended and three people who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital.
The statement added: "Despite the best efforts of medical staff, a passenger of the car, a 17-year-old boy, has since died.