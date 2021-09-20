James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing of 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma on Friday afternoon.

Here is everything we know about the fatal incident.

- Police officers were deployed to High Street in Sheffield city centre at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17, after reports of a knife attack.

- Emergency services and members of the public attempted to revive the victim, who suffered serious knife wounds, but unfortunately he could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 5.15pm.

- The victim has now been named as 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma.

- James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with his murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public.

- He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

- Mohamed was formally identified by his family on Sunday. Relatives are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

- A post-mortem examination concluded Mohamed died as a result of the stab injuries he suffered.

- South Yorkshire Police has paid tribute to Mohamed and his family. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “My thoughts are with Mohamed’s family at this very difficult time. It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened.”

- Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and police remained at the scene over the weekend, with the road remaining closed until Saturday.

- Although the police cordon was lifted on Saturday afternoon, there was still a higher police presence in the city centre over the weekend than normal while enquiries continued.

- South Yorkshire Police is still appealing for witnesses or information which could help with the investigation. Detective chief inspector Murphy said: “We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the city centre on Friday who might have witnessed what happened. We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident, but have yet to come forward with information. You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation. I’d also ask that people check their CCTV cameras and dashcams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident that might help us.”

- Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 585 of September 17, or anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.