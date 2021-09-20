Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed last night that four bodies were found in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, earlier that morning.

Officers were deployed after concerns for the welfare of those inside the property were raised.

Four bodies were found in a house in Killamarsh yesterday, triggering a murder probe

It is understood that the bodies of woman, her two children and a best friend of one of the youngsters were found.

A murder probe was launched and a man has been arrested and spent last night in police custody as enquiries continued.

Detectives have stressed that they are treating the incident as ‘isolated’ and are not looking for anyone else.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation team, said: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), or has any information which they think could help with our enquiries. No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding. It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.