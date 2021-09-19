Sheffield city centre fatal stabbing victim named

Mohamed suffered serious injuries after being knifed on High Street at around 4.30pm on Friday.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at 5:15pm.

James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged on suspicion of his murder and will appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mohamed Issa Koroma died after being stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

Mohamed was formally identified by his family on Sunday.

They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination concluded he died as a result of the stab injuries he suffered.

Detective chief inspector Paul Murphy from South Yorkshire Police said: “My thoughts are with Mohamed’s family at this very difficult time.

"It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened.

“Our investigation into this incident continues at pace and our officers remain at the scene as they conduct their enquiries.”

Officers will remain on patrol in the centre of Sheffield this weekend to provide reassurance, detective chief inspector Murphy added.

He continued: “If you have any concerns, please do go and speak to them - they are there to help and support you.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the city centre on Friday who might have witnessed what happened.

“We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident, but have yet to come forward with information.

"You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation.

"I’d also ask that people check their CCTV cameras and dashcams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident that might help us.”

Mohamed’s death came on an afternoon of violence in Sheffield which also saw two schoolboys stabbed.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.