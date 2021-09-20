James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing of 24-year-old Mohamed Issa Koroma last Friday afternoon.

Police officers were deployed at around 4.30pm to reports of a knife attack.

A murder suspect is due in court today over a fatal stabbing on High Street in Sheffield city centre last Friday afternoon

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics at the scene, Mohamed could not be saved and was pronounced dead at 5.15pm – triggering a murder probe.

The crime scene was sealed off for around 24 hours as enquiries were carried out.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “My thoughts are with Mohamed’s family at this very difficult time. It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was in the city centre on Friday who might have witnessed what happened.

“We know there may have been people in the area who witnessed the incident, but have yet to come forward with information. You might think your input is insignificant, but any information you have could be crucial for our investigation.

“I’d also ask that people check their CCTV cameras and dashcams for any footage recorded around the time of the incident that might help us.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 585 of September 17.