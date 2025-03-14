The much-anticipated Sheffield derby is almost upon us.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United travel to Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon to take on Sheffield Wednesday in the second Steel City derby of the season.

The Steel City derby returns on Sunday, March 16 | National World

Ahead of the famous fixture, South Yorkshire Police have told fans and members of the public to expect a heightened presence on the streets both in S6 and the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force has also released some information about the city’s pubs opening up before and after the game.

A statement reads: “In preparation for the highly anticipated football match on Sunday 16 March between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, our officers have spoken to local licenced premises in Hillsborough ahead of the game about our policing plans on the day.

“Our officers will be around Hillsborough and Sheffield city centre for your safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any decision on changes to opening hours and venue security would be for licences premises themselves to make.”

10 people have been charged in connection with disorder, including two have have received court imposed football banning orders.

The remaining 12 people have either received a police caution, been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, or remain under investigation.

All of the individuals have also been banned from attending Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United matches.