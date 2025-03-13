The Owls are out for revenge after being narrowly beaten at Bramall Lane a few months ago, but they’ll have their work cut out against a Blades side gunning for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.
It could be a spicier affair this time around with everything that has transpired since the final whistle went over in S2 back in November, and Wednesday will also be looking to try and banish the demons of 2017 - which happened to be the last time they scored against their bitter rivals.
We decided to take a look back at all of the 11 times United have visited Hillsborough since the turn of the millennium, and - on the whole - it’s been a pretty mixed bag for the Owls. Five wins were fantastic, three draws weren’t bad, but there were three defeats that won’t live long in the memory for the home fans.
Which of these games is the most memorable to you?