The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - All 11 times Sheffield Wednesday have hosted Sheffield United since 2000

By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:42 BST

It’s that time again, time for Sheffield Wednesday to face Sheffield United as the Steel City derby returns once more.

The Owls are out for revenge after being narrowly beaten at Bramall Lane a few months ago, but they’ll have their work cut out against a Blades side gunning for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

It could be a spicier affair this time around with everything that has transpired since the final whistle went over in S2 back in November, and Wednesday will also be looking to try and banish the demons of 2017 - which happened to be the last time they scored against their bitter rivals.

We decided to take a look back at all of the 11 times United have visited Hillsborough since the turn of the millennium, and - on the whole - it’s been a pretty mixed bag for the Owls. Five wins were fantastic, three draws weren’t bad, but there were three defeats that won’t live long in the memory for the home fans.

Which of these games is the most memorable to you?

1. Wednesday 0-0 United - 04/03/2019

The last Hillsborough meeting between the two wasn't one for the ages, not by any stretch. And everybody will be hoping that this one proves to be a more entertaining affair. | Getty Images

One to forget for Wednesdayites, with goals from Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao only consolations in a disappointing defeat.

2. Wednesday 2-4 United - 24/09/2017

One to forget for Wednesdayites, with goals from Gary Hooper and Lucas Joao only consolations in a disappointing defeat. | Simon Bellis Photo: Simon Bellis

From one to forget to one that everyone remembers. A huge 1-0 win that spearheaded the Owls' promotion - Chris O'Grady was the hero on the day.

3. Wednesday 1-0 United - 26/02/2012

From one to forget to one that everyone remembers. A huge 1-0 win that spearheaded the Owls' promotion - Chris O'Grady was the hero on the day. | Steve Ellis

This derby wasn't one that inspired much drama, with Darren Potter's goal ultimately being cancelled out by Lee Williamson with 30 minutes to go.

4. Wednesday 1-1 United - 18/04/2010

This derby wasn't one that inspired much drama, with Darren Potter's goal ultimately being cancelled out by Lee Williamson with 30 minutes to go. | The Star

