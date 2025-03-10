A police warning has been issued ahead of the much-anticipated Steel City derby at the weekend.

Following disorder at the last Sheffield derby on Sunday, November 10, 2024, a total of 22 suspects believed to have been involved were identified by South Yorkshire Police.

A police warning has been issued ahead of the Steel City derby on Sunday | Dean Atkins

The fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday saw disorder break out both before and after the match and currently, 10 people have been charged in connection with disorder.

Two have received court imposed football banning orders.

The remaining 12 people have either received a police caution, been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, or remain under investigation.

All of the individuals have also been banned from attending Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United matches.

Chief Superintendent Cherie Buttle, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “As a force, we do not tolerate any kind of disorder, whether this is at football matches or elsewhere. Attending a football match should be an enjoyable day out for everyone, and we know the majority of people attending will be looking forward to the day and will not be looking to cause disruption.

“We work very closely with all of our local football clubs to ensure that anti-social behaviour or violence is dealt with effectively and efficiently. Issuing banning orders enables us to deal with those who persistently cause issues or commit football related offences.

“Failure to comply with the requirements of a banning order is a criminal offence, which on conviction can lead to imprisonment of up to six months and/ or a fine of up to £5,000.”

Chief Supt Buttle added: “We are continuing to work with Sheffield City Council to ensure that our residents, and anyone visiting Sheffield, has a safe and enjoyable day.

"Our officers will be around the city, and if you have any questions or concerns, they are there to help so please do stop and speak to them.”