Steel City derby: South Yorkshire Police seek two men over disorder outside Bramall Lane
Officers have released CCTV images of the men, who they believe may hold “vital information” which could help with their investigation into touble which flared outside Bramall Lane on Sunday, November 10, 2024.
South Yorkshire Police said disorder broke out, as fans were entering Sheffield United’s stadium, before the first Steel City derby of the season started.
It is alleged that missiles, including cans, were thrown.
Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that a total of 22 suspects believed to have been involved in derby day disorder had been identified.
10 people have been charged in connection with disorder, including two have have received court imposed football banning orders.
The remaining 12 people have either received a police caution, been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, or remain under investigation.
All of the individuals have also been banned from attending Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United matches.
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United meet for the second Steel City derby of the season at Hillsborough on Sunday, March 16.