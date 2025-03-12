Steel City derby: South Yorkshire Police seek two men over disorder outside Bramall Lane

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 12th Mar 2025, 14:02 BST
Two men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over derby day disorder.

Officers have released CCTV images of the men, who they believe may hold “vital information” which could help with their investigation into touble which flared outside Bramall Lane on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Police want to trace these two men over disorder on derby day in Sheffield last November
Police want to trace these two men over disorder on derby day in Sheffield last November | SYP

Police want to trace this man after disorder at the Steel City derby in November 2024
Police want to trace this man after disorder at the Steel City derby in November 2024 | SYP

South Yorkshire Police said disorder broke out, as fans were entering Sheffield United’s stadium, before the first Steel City derby of the season started.

Police want to trace this man after disorder at the Steel City derby in November 2024
Police want to trace this man after disorder at the Steel City derby in November 2024 | SYP

It is alleged that missiles, including cans, were thrown.

Earlier this week, South Yorkshire Police revealed that a total of 22 suspects believed to have been involved in derby day disorder had been identified.

10 people have been charged in connection with disorder, including two have have received court imposed football banning orders.

The remaining 12 people have either received a police caution, been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, or remain under investigation.

All of the individuals have also been banned from attending Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United matches.

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United meet for the second Steel City derby of the season at Hillsborough on Sunday, March 16.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 181 of November 10, 2024.

