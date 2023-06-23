South Yorkshire Police have arrested nine people and charged five of them as part of a "crackdown" on burglary in Sheffield.

Kirk Thompson, aged 36, was charged with burglary and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court yesterday. He was remanded to custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on July 20, 2023.

Tommy Maughan, 38, formerly of Goore Avenue, was remanded to custody by Magistrates on Tuesday, June 20, after being charged with robbery, dangerous driving and failing to stop. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on July 18, 2023.

Last week, Martin Sedgwick, 41, formerly of Danewood Avenue, and Nicky Humphrey, 46, formerly of Saxonlea Crescent, were each charged with two counts of burglary. Separately, Kirk Proverbs, 21, formerly of Wainwright Crescent, was charged with three counts of handling stolen goods, driving offences and possession of ammunition.

Sedgwick, Humphrey and Proverbs all appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 15 and remanded to custoday before Crown Court appearances next month.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Bateman said: “We are acutely aware of the impact burglaries have on victims, as well as the wider community. Having your home, your personal space, broken into is a gross invasion of privacy and can leave victims feeling frightened to be in their own home.

“It can leave a community feeling worried and concerned. The fact that burglars think they have a right to break into someone else’s property and take what isn’t theirs is simply unacceptable and we won’t tolerate it."

Five people have been charged in a burglary "crackdown" by South Yorkshire Police. File picture shows South Yorkshire Police vehicles on West Street, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have also made a number of other arrests as part of their burglary crackdown.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and bailed pending further enquiries. On June 16, 2023, a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods. He was also bailed pending further enquiries.

This week, a 21-year-old man was bailed pending further enquires, after being arrested on suspicion of burglary. A 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

DCI Bateman also said:“In Sheffield we have a team of dedicated detectives and investigators who work on investigating burglaries, as well as identifying those individuals we believe may be committing multiple offences in a local area.

“Every opportunity we can, we will take proactive and decisive action and bring those committing crime in Sheffield before the courts. Your input to our work is invaluable and we are indebted to our communities for the information they provide.

“However, we also understand and appreciate that talking directly to the police can feel difficult, which is why an independent charity like Crimestoppers is so important. You can talk to them anonymously and in confidence about issues that concern you in your community. That information is passed to us and wherever we can, we use it to take further action. It isn’t a futile call – it can really make a huge difference.”