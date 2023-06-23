News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'incredible' modern £1,250,000 homes in Dore that 'aren't to be missed'

These new build homes are located just off Dore Road - one of the most sought-after residential streets in Sheffield.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:26 BST

A £1,250,000 modern home in Dore has just hit the property market in Sheffield.

The property is said to come with a "superior finish", which is incredibly modern and features big windows and lots of surfaces that reflect the incoming light.

Spread over three floors, the accommodation includes a large, open plan kitchen, dining, sitting room, as well as a smaller sitting area just off that.

There are five bedrooms, found on the first and second floor along with four bathrooms.

Three of these homes are being sold through the Sheffield-based estate agents, Spencer. The agents have said they are "super excited" about the new builds, adding they "aren't to be missed".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

This property is found on one of Sheffield's most sought-after streets.

Dore Road

This property is found on one of Sheffield's most sought-after streets.

There are three new build homes like this one available.

Garage

There are three new build homes like this one available.

The homes are extremely modern.

Sitting room

The homes are extremely modern.

The modern kitchen has a built in wine rack.

Kitchen

The modern kitchen has a built in wine rack.

