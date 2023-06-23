These new build homes are located just off Dore Road - one of the most sought-after residential streets in Sheffield.

A £1,250,000 modern home in Dore has just hit the property market in Sheffield.

The property is said to come with a "superior finish", which is incredibly modern and features big windows and lots of surfaces that reflect the incoming light.

Spread over three floors, the accommodation includes a large, open plan kitchen, dining, sitting room, as well as a smaller sitting area just off that.

There are five bedrooms, found on the first and second floor along with four bathrooms.

Three of these homes are being sold through the Sheffield-based estate agents, Spencer. The agents have said they are "super excited" about the new builds, adding they "aren't to be missed".

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the Spencer Estate Agents website.

