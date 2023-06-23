News you can trust since 1887
Police operation Delf Street Heeley: Arrest as £100,000 cannabis ‘factory’ discovered in Sheffield drugs bust

A man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after police carried out a drugs raid in a Sheffield street
By David Kessen
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 16:26 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:38 BST

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West neighbourhood team carried out the raid on Tuesday, finding scores of fully grown plants being cultivated inside the drug den.

The force said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers attended an address in Heeley yesterday and implemented a warrant (misuse of drugs) at the address. On entry a cannabis factory was found, 70 full plants, 120 seedlings with a street value of £100,000.”

The team added that one man had been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

A man has been arrested and around £100,000 worth of drugs seized after a drugs raid on a ‘factory’ on a street in Heeley, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police

Officers said the raid was carried out on Delf Street, and that the man had been arrested, charged and remanded for cultivation of cannabis.

Anyone who wants to get in touch with police over suspected cannabis farms can get in touch by calling them on 101.