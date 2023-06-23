Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Sheffield South West neighbourhood team carried out the raid on Tuesday, finding scores of fully grown plants being cultivated inside the drug den.
The force said in a statement: “Neighbourhood officers attended an address in Heeley yesterday and implemented a warrant (misuse of drugs) at the address. On entry a cannabis factory was found, 70 full plants, 120 seedlings with a street value of £100,000.”
The team added that one man had been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.
Officers said the raid was carried out on Delf Street, and that the man had been arrested, charged and remanded for cultivation of cannabis.
Anyone who wants to get in touch with police over suspected cannabis farms can get in touch by calling them on 101.