A Sheffield man has been charged with aggravated burglary and remanded into custodyy
The man, who is 50, was charged as part of an investigation into an incident in the Northamptonshire village of Flore. The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours of June 10, 2023 and police are hoping to identify a second man in relation to the probe.
The second man, who police believe could have links to the South Yorkshire area, may hold information useful to the investigation.
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police would like the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch "as a matter of urgency". Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
People should quote incident number 23000354459 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.