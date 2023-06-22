Police are seeking a man over an aggravated burglary while another has been charged

Northamptonshire Police have confirmed a 50-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A Sheffield man has been charged with aggravated burglary and remanded into custodyy

The man, who is 50, was charged as part of an investigation into an incident in the Northamptonshire village of Flore. The incident is reported to have happened in the early hours of June 10, 2023 and police are hoping to identify a second man in relation to the probe.

The second man, who police believe could have links to the South Yorkshire area, may hold information useful to the investigation.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man pictured could assist with their investigation.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police would like the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch "as a matter of urgency". Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.