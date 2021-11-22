Sheffield Crown Court heard on November 19 how David Jeffcock, aged 43, of Whinacre Place, Batemoor, Sheffield, was found guilty after a trial of controlling and coercive behaviour, a racially aggravated assault and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent against his partner.

Mr Justice Andrew Baker told Jeffcock he had controlled his partner and her money and the abuse she had suffered had been physical and verbal with regular beatings and she had even described herself as being like a “punch bag”.

He added Jeffcock assaulted his partner on March 21 after she had said something while she was cooking and he grabbed her and insulted her and made derogatory references to her Irish heritage and as she fell he kicked her to the ribs and spat on her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is David Jeffcock, aged 53, of Whinacre Place, Sheffield, who has been sentenced to five years and eight months of custody after he was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour, a racially aggravated assault and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Jeffcock must serve this sentence consecutively to a six-year custodial sentence which was recently imposed following a separate trial for matters of false imprisonment and assault.

Mr Justice Baker said: “It was in a shared home and part of a long-standing campaign of physical abuse.”

The following day Jeffcock swung at his partner and struck her several times to her arm and he encouraged a friend to attack her and he struck her too, according to Mr Justice Baker, and she thought she was going to be killed.

Mr Justice Baker added the complainant believed she had been struck by a hammer and she had seen blood running into her eyes during the attack and when she came round she found herself lying between a couch with blood everywhere.

He said: “She was lying where the couch pulls apart with blood everywhere and she found a phone on the floor and called the ambulance.”

However, Mr Justice Baker also said Jeffcock had called for an ambulance before hanging up.

The complainant stated she has been left suffering with severe headaches, a constant pain from a fractured arm and nightmares.

Kevin Jones, defending, said Jeffcock is no longer alcohol-dependent and his drug-addiction is being controlled with a methadone prescription.

Mr Jones added: “He is doing what he can to place himself in the best possible position upon his release. He readily accepts his release, as and when it is due, will be extremely difficult at his age with his record and he will be in hostel accommodation until the local authority can find him any alternative accommodation.”

Mr Justice Baker pointed out Jeffcock has a bad criminal record with previous convictions including burglary, theft, handling stolen goods, assaults and criminal damage, growing cannabis, threatening and abusive behaviour as well as possessing a bladed article.

The court heard Jeffcock was also recently convicted after a separate trial for two matters of false imprisonment and unlawful wounding involving a male complainant who had been tied to a chair and assaulted.