Fraudsters also say a relative is in custody and they need to send money to help them.

And they claim bank staff are in on the scam and order victims to say the money is for a relative, a police spokeswoman said.

Victims are told they’ve been targeted in a banking fraud and told to meet an ‘officer’ who collects cash in the street.

She added: "These calls are not genuine, and police officers will never ask you for personal banking information over the phone, or ask you to withdraw cash.

“Our officers, and officers from forces across the country, will never call you and ask for personal details in this way.

“If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up and call us on 101 from a different phone to double check."

Contact actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.