News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scam victims urged to withdraw cash for South Yorkshire police 'to inspect'

Telephone scammers are telling people they have been hit by banking fraud and told to meet an ‘officer’ who collects their cash in the street.

By David Walsh
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 3:56 pm

Fraudsters also say a relative is in custody and they need to send money to help them.

NEWS: Bar hits back in 'spiking' row

And they claim bank staff are in on the scam and order victims to say the money is for a relative, a police spokeswoman said.

Victims are told they’ve been targeted in a banking fraud and told to meet an ‘officer’ who collects cash in the street.

Most Popular

She added: "These calls are not genuine, and police officers will never ask you for personal banking information over the phone, or ask you to withdraw cash.

Read More

Read More
Is golden era on Abbeydale Road - Sheffield's top independent street - drawing t...

“Our officers, and officers from forces across the country, will never call you and ask for personal details in this way.

“If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up and call us on 101 from a different phone to double check."

Contact actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.

NEWS: Sheffield mum 'spiked' on afternoon out

NEWS: Famous sandwich shop faces 'impossible' energy bill

​​​​​​​To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please