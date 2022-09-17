Scam victims urged to withdraw cash for South Yorkshire police 'to inspect'
Telephone scammers are telling people they have been hit by banking fraud and told to meet an ‘officer’ who collects their cash in the street.
Fraudsters also say a relative is in custody and they need to send money to help them.
And they claim bank staff are in on the scam and order victims to say the money is for a relative, a police spokeswoman said.
Most Popular
-
1
Puppies Sheffield: RSPCA asks city for help after five French Bulldog type puppies found in woods
-
2
Avonside Roofing: Sheffield Council issues update after collapse of firm given £33.5m contract to repair homes
-
3
Ambulance called after collision between child and car near Birley Spa Primary School
She added: "These calls are not genuine, and police officers will never ask you for personal banking information over the phone, or ask you to withdraw cash.
Read More
“Our officers, and officers from forces across the country, will never call you and ask for personal details in this way.
“If you have received a call and you are unsure if it is genuine, hang up and call us on 101 from a different phone to double check."
Contact actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.