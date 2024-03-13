Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a young man who was stabbed in a Sheffield park.

Sacad Ali, aged 24, died in Ponderosa Park in the Netherthorpe area of the city on Saturday morning, March 9.

South Yorkshire Police subsequently launched an investigation into his death and three people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 25-year-old woman is the third person to be arrested, following the arrests of two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, yesterday. All three remain in police custody at this time.

A third person has been arrested after the suspected murder of Sacad Ali at the Ponderosa, Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins / South Yorkshire Police

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: “There will continue to be high visibility patrols in and around Ponderosa Park following Sacad's death and I personally want to thank local residents for their patience and understanding.

"We have now made three arrests but are still keen to hear from anyone who lives in the nearby area or may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of Sacad's death.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could help us with our investigation and I implore you to get in touch for the sake of Sacad's loved ones."

Any information can be submitted directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which has been set up in wake of Sacad's death,here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24K01-PO1.

You can also contact the force on 101 or submit information via their online portal, quoting incident number 170 of March 9 2024 when you get in touch.