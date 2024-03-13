Police fetch down 'homeless man' who fell asleep on roof in Sheffield city centre, video online shows

A clip shows two officers balancing across the roof and shining torches on the man to wake him up.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 09:46 GMT
Two police officers climbed on a roof in Sheffield City Centre last night to bring down a sleeping 'homeless man'.

A video is circulating online showing the scene unfold at the corner of Charles Street and Union Street at around 12.20am last night (March 13).

A 'homeless man' was reportedly fetched down by police after they fell asleep on the roof of a building on Charles Street, Sheffield, at around 12.20am on March 13.
In the clip, seemingly filmed out of a resident's window, two officers are seen balancing on a roof to reach a man asleep behind an air vent.

They shine torches on him and tell him to wake up, before leading him back across the roof and past the window of the residents.

The video's caption claims the man was homeless.

South Yorkshire Police today confirmed no one was arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We were called at 12.21am earlier today (March 13) following reports of concern for the safety of a man on a roof in Charles Street in Sheffield city centre.

"Officers attended and the man was brought to safety."

