Detectives have given an update an attack by a masked gang in Sheffield that left two men critically injured.

The victims have been discharged from hospital and their injuries are not "life threatening or altering" following the incident on February 24, police say.

Police guarding the stairwell at Cliff Street flats in Sheffield.

They were attacked by a masked gang on Cliff Street, Highfield, in the early hours. Police focused on a stairwell at Cliff Street flats which also has an exit on Mount Street. The area is part of the Lansdowne housing estate.

In the update police said there had been no arrests and the investigation "is ongoing."

Call 101 quoting incident number 122 of 24 February 2024. Email footage to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.