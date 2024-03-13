Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene at a Sheffield park today, as mourners left tributes in memory of the victim of a tragic suspected murder.

Flowers have been left on a seat, close to the place where Sacad Ali was fatally stabbed in the park in Netherthorpe on Saturday.

On a painted green metal bench facing out into the greenery at The Ponderosa, a green space close to Netherthorpe flats, a line of flowers had been left in memory of Mr Ali.

Flowers at the scene of the suspected murder at Ponderosa in Sheffield

Daffodils, and yellow and red tulips had been left on the bench resting upright against the back rest in a poignant scene.

Mr Ali was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield on Saturday.

Emergency services were called at 4.35am, but despite officers and paramedics providing medical attention and CPR, Sacad tragically died.

Flowers left on a bench at the Ponderosa in Sheffield

Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

High visibility patrols are being carried out by uniformed officers in the neighbourhood.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: "We understand news of Sacad's death will have caused understandable concern and distress in the community, and we want people living in the area to be reassured that we are working relentlessly to find his killer.

"We have made a significant breakthrough by arresting two teenagers on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody.

"There will be additional patrols to offer reassurance to members of the community and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers while they are out and about."

Sacad Ali was found with multiple stab wounds in Ponderosa Park in Sheffield

We are continuing to urge members of the public with information or anyone who may have witnessed the attack on Sacad to come forward and share any information they have with us.

You can submit information directly to the incident room via the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which has been set up in wake of Sacad's death. You can access that here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24K01-PO1.

DCI Wood added: "We want to be able to get to the bottom of what happened so we can secure justice for Sacad's family, friends and loved ones.

"As part of our investigation, we have gathered witness statements, looked through hours of CCTV footage and conducted house-to-house enquiries, and I am now urging any members of the public with information to get in touch with us immediately."

Anyone with information can submit information to police via their online portal here on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/. You can also call police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of March 9, 2024

If you want to provide information anonymously can do so by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.