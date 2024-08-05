Six people have been arrested over a violent riot at a Rotherham hotel on Sunday - with police saying there are ‘more to come.’

Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, is in pieces this morning following the clash between police and over 700 protestors yesterday afternoon (August 4).

SYP ACC Lindsey Butterfield said today (August 5): "Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence." | SYP, SWNS/Lee McLean

South Yorkshire Police last night condemned the disorder as “mindless actions” that “achieved nothing,” and said offenders “should expect us to be at their doors very soon.”

Now, Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield has confirmed six people have not been arrested, saying in a statement: “Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence.”

Anti-migration protesters are seen during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, in Rotherham. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

ACC Lindsey Butterfield confirmed in a statement this morning that the hotel housed asylum seekers and that 12 officers were injured in the clash.

Objects thrown by protestors included bricks, fence posts and branches. Police dogs were injured and horses had bricks, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads. Threats were reportedly made to cut their saddles to injure mounted officers.

ACC Lindsey Butterfield delivers a statement outside South Yorkshire Police headquarters, saying: "Please be assured, if you were there [Manvers Way], we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence." | SYP

ACC Butterfield said: “So far we have had six arrests, one in Sheffield and five in Rotherham, with one person already charged and will be before the court this morning. Please be assured we expect this number to increase significantly over the coming days.

"It began yesterday around 11.30am, when a group of 250 arrived in the Manvers area of Wath-upon-Dearne. A further group of around 500 people arrived shortly after, who we believe held far-right and anti-immigration views.

"At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a number of force resources.”

Anti-fascist protesters vastly out numbered a handful of far-right supporters at a demonstration in Sheffield. | National World

Reporter for The Star David Walsh reported how a very small number of anti-immigration protestors were seen in Barker’s Pool, and were greatly outnumbered by counter protestors from groups including Stand up to Racism, Sheffield TUC, and ordinary people.

However, a widely circulated video shared online appears to show an anti-immigration protestor fighting with another man for control of a flagpole he was holding, before he fell to the floor and was kicked and stamped by several others.

ACC Butterfield said: “...we began to see an escalation in violence in Wath. Hotel windows were smashed, and there was a concerted effort to cause damage to the interior and serious harm to those inside.

A police dog handler during an anti-immigration demonstration. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed up against the hotel and set on fire, with the clear intent to cause serious harm to all those inside. It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel, but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

"It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.

“I want to say a heartfelt thanks to all those involved from South Yorkshire Police, and the many forces who provided us with mutual aid, and our partners in fire, the ambulance service and local partners for their continued support. I would also like to thank those who have already sent kind messages to the force.

"Officers have worked through the night to begin identifying those involved in these horrendous scenes. Please be assured, if you were there, we will find you, and you will be held accountable for your part in yesterday’s violence.

"To our local communities, and particularly in Manvers. Yesterday was a dark day and we know this was felt across the county. Our priority will always be public safety and you will see an increase of officers across South Yorkshire over the coming weeks.

"Finally, we will be sharing a link for anyone with footage from yesterday they would like to share with us, or you can report anonymously with Crimestoppers. Thank you."

It comes as PM Keir Starmer reportedly ordered an emergency meeting of COBRA today over the nationwide violence and has decried the protests as “far-right thuggery.”

Anyone who any information about the incident at the Manvers Way hotel can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 239 of August 4, 2024. If a crime is in progress or a life is at risk, always dial 999.