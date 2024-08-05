Rotherham riots: 16 photos from outside hotel as police corral hundreds of protestors away from scene

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:25 BST

Pictures show how crowds at a Rotherham hotel yesterday clashed with police as hundreds more stood by filming and jeering.

At least 700 people gathered at an anti-immigration protest at Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way, Rotherham.

However, by 2pm, the protest descended into a riot.

As these pictures show, many protesters clashed with police as attendees threw chairs, tables, bins and bricks at officers.

Fires were set in an entrance to the building as well as in a bin against one of the hotel’s windows.

Balaclava-wearing protesters drank beer and shouted slogans as officers lined the street outside the hotel where asylum seekers are housed.

In every photo, dozens of onlookers are seen filming and grinning as the scene unfolds.

See the gallery of photos provided by SWNS below.

Police confront a man outside Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, during an anti-immigration protest that turned into a riot.

1. Confronted

Police confront a man outside Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, during an anti-immigration protest that turned into a riot. | Lee McLean / SWNS

A large crowd attempt to access the hotel where asylum seekers are being housed in Rotherham. Two men are seen using a fence post or plank against the door.

2. Attempting to get inside

A large crowd attempt to access the hotel where asylum seekers are being housed in Rotherham. Two men are seen using a fence post or plank against the door. | Lee McLean / SWNS

A rioter hurls a table at a line of police officers using shields.

3. Missiles

A rioter hurls a table at a line of police officers using shields. | Lee McLean / SWNS

Masked men spray a fire extinguisher at police officers out of frame to the left.

4. Fire extinguisher

Masked men spray a fire extinguisher at police officers out of frame to the left. | Lee McLean / SWNS

