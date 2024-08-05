At least 700 people gathered at an anti-immigration protest at Holiday Inn Express on Manvers Way, Rotherham.

However, by 2pm, the protest descended into a riot.

As these pictures show, many protesters clashed with police as attendees threw chairs, tables, bins and bricks at officers.

Fires were set in an entrance to the building as well as in a bin against one of the hotel’s windows.

Balaclava-wearing protesters drank beer and shouted slogans as officers lined the street outside the hotel where asylum seekers are housed.

In every photo, dozens of onlookers are seen filming and grinning as the scene unfolds.

See the gallery of photos provided by SWNS below.

1 . Confronted Police confront a man outside Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, during an anti-immigration protest that turned into a riot. | Lee McLean / SWNS Photo Sales

2 . Attempting to get inside A large crowd attempt to access the hotel where asylum seekers are being housed in Rotherham. Two men are seen using a fence post or plank against the door. | Lee McLean / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . Missiles A rioter hurls a table at a line of police officers using shields. | Lee McLean / SWNS Photo Sales