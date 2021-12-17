Ross Turton, 30, murdered 32-year-old Daniel ‘Danny’ Irons by inflicting a fatal seven-inch stab wound that pierced his heart, leading him to collapse and die on Fretson Green, Woodthorpe on April 17 this year.

The Woodthorpe man denied killing Danny, but was today (December 17) found guilty by a jury at Doncaster Crown Court following a three-week trial.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is deceased father-of-three Daniel Irons, also known as Danny Irons, who lived between homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and Rotherham, and sadly died aged 32 after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest before collapsing on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

Another man, Danny Chadwick, 30, who was also on trial, was found not guilty of murder and released from custody this morning.

The jury ruled that Turton, who was involved in the cultivation of cannabis, had gone out armed with a knife looking for Mr Irons because he believed was going to burgle a house with a crop in it on Fretson Road South. Chadwick joined him as he went out.

When they found him, Turton stabbed Danny before chasing his friend Peter Taylor, and as the fatally-wounded Mr Irons fled he was chased by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed. He died at the scene.

A pathologist later ruled that the stab wound also penetrated through the bone of a rib, which meant it would have had to have been dealt with a lot of force.

Floral tributes to murder victim Danny Irons who collapsed and died at Fretson Green, in Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

Turton later claimed he acted out of self-defence, and claimed Danny had a blade of his own, but the jury threw this out and convicted him of murder.

Chadwick was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

The pair both drove an Audi to a canal near Centertainment and disposed of a bladed multi-tool.

In subsequent searches of their homes, clothes they wore on the night, as well as an Audi A4 and two mobile phones linked to the pair, were never found.

Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, Woodthorpe, will be sentenced on January 10 at Doncaster Crown Court.

Turton claimed during the trial that he had “felt awful” when somebody told him during the following day that someone had died.

When asked Mr Turton why he did not go to the police, he said: “I could not bring myself to do it.

"Just the fact that knowing someone had died and trying to explain it and I just could not come to terms with it.”

Turton admitted to the jury he had been looking after the cannabis crop for another person and that Chadwick had also helped – something Chadwick denies, claiming he had only visited the crop several times.

Danny was killed just yards away from a children’s playground used by local families.

Speaking after his death, in April, his grieving mum Christine Irons, 51, from Hackenthorpe, said her life has never been the same since police officers called at her home in the middle of the night to inform her of Danny’s death.

“His death has left us all heartbroken, there is a huge hole now which will never be filled,” she said.

"My life has changed forever. From the moment those officers knocked on my door, my life changed and I don’t think I will ever be the same person again.