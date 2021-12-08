Doncaster Crown Court has heard during a trial how cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick have denied murdering father-of-three Daniel Irons after he collapsed and died of a stab wound to his chest on Fretson Green, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, after a confrontation in a park.Prosecuting barrister Simon Kealey QC claimed the defendants had been armed with a knife and had gone looking for 32-year-old Mr Irons because they allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house with a cannabis crop on Fretson Road South, Sheffield.Mr Kealey said Mr Turton allegedly stabbed Mr Irons before chasing his friend Peter Taylor and as the fatally-wounded Mr Irons fled he was chased by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed.Mr Chadwick told the trial on December 7 he had used cannabis since he was 18-years-old and he had once attempted to build a small cannabis grow at his home.But he added that even though he knew Mr Turton was overseeing a cannabis harvest at Fretson Road South for someone else he claimed he was not financially involved in this enterprise.Mr Chadwick said: “He told me he was helping out with a friend who was growing cannabis.”He added that he had heard from Ross Turton that he was looking after a grow at Fretson Road South for someone and he said that even though he was not involved he had visited the property.Mr Chadwick admitted he had been to this property about five times with Mr Turton including to move a bed and he had worn blue gloves from which his DNA was later recovered when a glove was found at the house.He also admitted that police found fertiliser in his car and allegedly detected a smell of cannabis and vegetable matter in the vehicle but he said his friend had smoked cannabis and he had no idea about the vegetable matter.