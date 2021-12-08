Sheffield murder suspect in alleged drugs dispute denies involvement in a cannabis harvest
A Sheffield man jointly accused of murder after an alleged dispute over a cannabis harvest has claimed he had no involvement with the drugs.
Doncaster Crown Court has heard during a trial how cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick have denied murdering father-of-three Daniel Irons after he collapsed and died of a stab wound to his chest on Fretson Green, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, after a confrontation in a park.Prosecuting barrister Simon Kealey QC claimed the defendants had been armed with a knife and had gone looking for 32-year-old Mr Irons because they allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house with a cannabis crop on Fretson Road South, Sheffield.Mr Kealey said Mr Turton allegedly stabbed Mr Irons before chasing his friend Peter Taylor and as the fatally-wounded Mr Irons fled he was chased by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed.Mr Chadwick told the trial on December 7 he had used cannabis since he was 18-years-old and he had once attempted to build a small cannabis grow at his home.But he added that even though he knew Mr Turton was overseeing a cannabis harvest at Fretson Road South for someone else he claimed he was not financially involved in this enterprise.Mr Chadwick said: “He told me he was helping out with a friend who was growing cannabis.”He added that he had heard from Ross Turton that he was looking after a grow at Fretson Road South for someone and he said that even though he was not involved he had visited the property.Mr Chadwick admitted he had been to this property about five times with Mr Turton including to move a bed and he had worn blue gloves from which his DNA was later recovered when a glove was found at the house.He also admitted that police found fertiliser in his car and allegedly detected a smell of cannabis and vegetable matter in the vehicle but he said his friend had smoked cannabis and he had no idea about the vegetable matter.
Mr Chadwick said he visited the cannabis harvest on April 16 because he was intrigued after Mr Turton had explained the cannabis was nearly ready to be harvested.
He also claimed he was asked by Mr Turton to return to the property with him again that evening after Mr Turton had received phone alerts that there had been a disturbance and they saw Danny Irons and his friend Peter Taylor in a nearby park.
Mr Chadwick claimed Daniel Irons lunged at Mr Turton and grabbed him as Peter Taylor ran away and Mr Chadwick also claimed that he pursued Mr Chadwick to protect his cousin.
He added that when Mr Irons had collapsed he left him on Fretson Green and he had not realised Mr Irons had been stabbed until he regrouped with Mr Turton who produced a blood-covered knife from his pocket.
A post mortem examination confirmed Daniel Irons, who lived at homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and Rotherham, died from a deep stab wound to his chest.
Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, near Woodthorpe, and Danny Chadwick, also aged 30, of Melville Drive, near Woodthorpe, have both pleaded not guilty to murdering Daniel Irons – after the incident around midnight between April 16 and 17.
The trial continues.