Doncaster Crown Court has heard during an on-going trial how cousins Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick deny murdering Daniel Irons, also known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound to his chest on Fretson Green, in Manor, Sheffield, after a confrontation in a park.

Prosecuting barrister Simon Kealey QC claims the defendants had gone looking for 32-year-old Mr Irons because they allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house with a cannabis crop on Fretson Road South, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Crown Court, pictured, has heard how Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, and Danny Chadwick, aged 30, of Melville Drive, near Woodthorpe, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Irons who suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest.

Mr Kealey said Mr Turton stabbed Mr Irons before chasing his friend Peter Taylor, and as the fatally-wounded Mr Irons fled he was chased by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed.

But Ross Turton claimed during the trial on December 8 that Danny Irons had a knife before he stabbed him in self-defence.

And Mr Chadwick has already claimed he pursued Mr Irons after the confrontation to protect his cousin, and when Mr Irons collapsed he says he left him and had not realised he had been stabbed.

Mr Turton said he and Mr Chadwick later met at Melville Drive when Mr Turton realised he had blood on his blade and they both drove an Audi to a canal near Centertainment and disposed of items including a bladed multi-tool.

Pictured is deceased father-of-three Daniel Irons, also known as Danny Irons, who lived between homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and Rotherham, and sadly died aged 32 after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest before collapsing on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

He added: “I felt sick to the point where I ‘were’ going to be sick. I put my head in my hands and tried to process what had just happened or why in fact it had just happened.”

When defence barrister John Elvidge QC asked Mr Turton why he had disposed of certain items, he said: "Scared of people. Scared of the people who had confronted us. Didn’t want to be seen and the fact there was blood on the tip of the item.”

He added: “It was only later that I realised someone might have been hurt.”

Mr Turton claimed he had felt awful when somebody told him during the following day that someone had died.

He said: “I felt awful. Absolutely awful. I felt scared if I am honest. I could not look at anybody. The only person I could talk to was Chadwick. I could not bring myself to talk to anybody about what happened.”

When Mr Elvidge asked Mr Turton why he had not gone to the police, he said: “I could not bring myself to do it. We just could not bring ourselves to do it.

"Just the fact that knowing someone had died and trying to explain it and I just could not come to terms with it.”

Mr Turton admitted to the jury he had been looking after the cannabis crop for another person and he claimed Mr Chadwick had also helped, which Mr Chadwick denies, claiming he had only visited the crop several times.

Ross Turton, aged 30, of Danewood Avenue, Manor, and Danny Chadwick, also aged 30, of Melville Drive, Manor, have both pleaded not guilty to murder after the incident around midnight between April 16 and 17.