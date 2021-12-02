A Doncaster Crown Court trial has heard this week how Ross Turton and Danny Chadwick, both aged 30, have been accused of murdering 32-year-old Daniel Irons, known as Danny, after he collapsed and died of a stab wound on Fretson Green, at Woodthorpe, Sheffield, following a confrontation at a nearby park.

Simon Kealey QC, prosecuting, claimed the defendants had gone out armed with a knife looking for Mr Irons because they had allegedly believed he was going to burgle a house with their cannabis crop on Fretson Road South.

Mr Kealey said: “The defendants acted together in this fatal assault. It is likely that Turton will admit that he delivered the fatal blow, albeit claiming it was in self-defence, but Danny Chadwick acted together with him sharing the same intention - namely to cause really serious harm.

Pictured is deceased father-of-three Daniel Irons, also known as Danny Irons, who lived between homes in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, and Rotherham, and sadly died aged 32 after he suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest at Woodthorpe, Sheffield.

"Both men were involved in the cultivation of cannabis, both men came out of a nearby house to the park to find the man who was intending to steal their drugs, both men were involved in a pursuit and both men fled the scene together, hiding or destroying anything that might link them to the crime – clothing, mobile phones and even a car.”

Mr Kealey added that Daniel Irons had been with a friend who was chased by Mr Turton after the stabbing, and as Mr Irons fled with a fatal wound he was pursued by Mr Chadwick until he collapsed on Fretson Green.

The defendants’ movements in a car and on foot before and after the stabbing – which happened around midnight between April 16 and April 17 - were captured on CCTV, according to Mr Kealey.

Tributes were laid in honour of deceased father-of-three Daniel Irons after he collapsed and died at Fretson Green, in Woodthorpe, Sheffield, from a stab wound to his chest.

Mr Kealey said: “Daniel Irons is seen on the footage to run around the side of the park and along an adjoining street before suddenly collapsing face down in the middle of the road.

"Danny Chadwick, who was close behind, went to him and then ran off before joining Ross Turton.”

Daniel Irons’ friend later found Mr Irons lying face down close to his car and he called the emergency services, according to Mr Kealey.

Mr Kealey said: “When paramedics examined Daniel Irons they found that he wasn’t breathing. He was unconscious and cold to the touch.

"He had a large stab wound to the chest which was bleeding excessively. An ECG test showed no indication of cardiac activity and Daniel Irons was sadly declared dead at

12.33am.”

Police searched the defendants’ homes but their clothing which had been seen on CCTV from a convenience store before the murder was not recovered and an Audi A4 and two mobile phones believed to have been used by the defendants on the night were also not found.

Both defendants were interviewed by the police but they declined to answer any questions about their alleged involvement in the death of Daniel Irons.

Ross Turton, of Danewood Avenue, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, and Danny Chadwick, of Melville Drive, Woodthorpe, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Irons.