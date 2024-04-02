Robin Brabban murder Sheffield: Police still waiting to find cause of death nearly four months on
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police investigating a suspected murder in Sheffield last year are still waiting for answers over how the victim died.
South Yorkshire Police detectives say tests into the cause of death of Robin Brabban are still ongoing, nearly four months after they started a murder investigation.
Officers confirmed the cause of death remains unknown in an update on the investigation which was opened after Mr Brabban's body was found on land near Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, on December 4 last year.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
Asked if the cause of death was yet known, police said: "A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Further tests are now being carried out to seek to establish a cause of death."
Officers confirmed the enquiry remained a murder investigation and said a man remains under arrest on suspicion of murder and enquiries are ongoing.
They said no one has been charged. There have been no further arrests, and the 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail.
Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road on Monday, December 4 at 2.38pm.
Police sealed off an area near the road while they carried out investigations at the scene, with several police vehicles parked near by. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quote incident number 456 of December 4, 2023 when they get in touch.