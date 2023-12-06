Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police running a murder investigation have released the results of the victim’s post mortem examination.

But officers say the tests which have been carried out to find the cause of the 41-year-old man's death are inconclusive, and a man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road on Monday December 4 at 2.38pm.

Police at the scene of the murder investigation on green space near Leighton Road, Gleadless, Sheffield. Officers have released the results of a post mortem investigation

Sadly, the 41-year-old man was dead when police arrived. His family has been notified.

Officers investigating the death said in a statement: "A 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a body of a man was found in Sheffield has now been released on police bail, pending further enquiries.

"A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted yesterday but proved inconclusive.

"Investigations are still underway as we continue to work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death.”

Police were still on the site investigating yesterday, with several police vehicles and officers on the scene. Yesterday, two police cars and a police van remained on the site.

A section of green space near woodlands had been sealed off using blue and white police tape, running from a lamppost near a bus stop, with officers guarding the scene. Uniformed officers could also be seen behind the cordon, their heads just visible on the other side of a hill.

The cordon was opposite the Middle Hay View flats, on the opposite side of the road.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and today renewed an appeal for information. Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via their online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.

Quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.