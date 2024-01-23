Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have issued an update in the investigation into the suspected murder of a man in Sheffield a month after naming the victim in the tragedy.

It was on December 22 that South Yorkshire Police confirmed Robin Brabban had died, after a body was found near Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, on Monday, December 4.

The Star put a number of questions to police.

Asked if the cause of death was yet known, police said in a statement: "A post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death was conducted but proved inconclusive. Further tests are still being carried out to seek to establish a cause of death."

Asked if the incident remained a murder investigation, they said: "A man remains under arrest on suspicion of murder and enquiries are ongoing."

They said no one had yet been charged, and there had been no further arrests since the week Mr Brabban's body was found. They added a 46-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail.

Police were called to reports of concern for the safety of a man in Leighton Road on Monday, December 4 at 2.38pm.

Last month, officers said: "If you have any information which could assist us, we ask you pass it on via our new online live chat our online portal or by calling 101."

They added: "Please quote incident number 456 of 4 December 2023 when you get in touch."